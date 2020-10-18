https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-maga-rally-in-nevada/

@disc changer

(apologies in advance, sometimes text loses context. i dont mean this rudely)

General Flynn is a life long AMERICAN soldier.

he became a spooks spook. . .

he is suffering this injustice to EXPOSE the coup AND more. . .

President Trump and General Flynn are allowing what they want to be seen,

. . . to be seen . . .

and NOTHING MORE;

(General Flynns attorney has flatly stated they do not want a pardon.)

They trial of General Flynn and the matters involved are in multiple international jurisdictions. . . .

outside DoJ . . .

so DoJ has dropped.

International is in motion

NOTHING CAN STOP WHATS COMING.

NOTHING . . .

