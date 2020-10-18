https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/womens-marchers-rally-womens-rights-washington-dc-stomp-beat-choke-punch-female-trump-supporter/

Another peaceful protest.

Several hundred women marched for women’s rights and abortions in Washington DC on Saturday.

Thousands are now marching in DC for the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/btdMnFhbYo — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 17, 2020

Trump supporter Isabella DeLuca, the Outreach Director for the pro-Trump organization Republicans for National Renewal, also attended the rally in Washington DC.

DeLuca was attacked by multiple Black Lives Matter and Women’s March thugs, after she advocated for confirming Coney Barrett – another woman – to the Supreme Court.

The peaceful protest mob did not appreciate this.

So they beat, stomped, choked and punched Isabella to show their support for women.

The National File reported:

DeLuca described being assaulted by a geriatric older female in an exclusive statement provided to the National File. “The first woman was a white older woman – she had glasses on, a glittery bedazzled Black Lives Matter shirt,” Deluca told National File. “She looked like she could’ve been my grandma, honestly.” The Black Lives Matter supporter grabbed DeLuca’s Trump flag, and then when DeLuca attempted to grab it back, the woman punched and choked her. Due to the advanced age of the woman and her presumably fragile condition, DeLuca felt reluctant to defend herself, but was determined to get her property – the Trump flag – back. It was at that moment that a much younger female leftist arrived on the scene and began joining her older compatriot in hitting, pushing and punching DeLuca.

