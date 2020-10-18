https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-crooked-joe-biden-go-hiding-starting-monday-debate-thursday-night-final-week-election/

Joe Biden took the day off on Saturday after traveling to tiny events with around a dozen people earlier in the week.

This also comes at the same time that emails, photos and soon videos from Hunter Biden’s laptop are being reported in the press.

Joe Biden has still not explained his son’s emails and the Biden Crime Family’s multi-million dollar pay-for-play operation.

On Sunday CBS’s Ed O’Keefe told ‘Face the Nation’ viewers that Joe Biden will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.

This is the final full week before the election and Democrats are hiding their candidate from the American public!

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “[Joe Biden] will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.” REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020

The Democrats and their agenda are dangerous for so many obvious reasons but apart from that — just consider a party that would engage in an elaborate conspiracy to front a candidate they know is not competent and who gives them some cover for their socialist agenda. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) October 18, 2020

