https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-crooked-joe-biden-go-hiding-starting-monday-debate-thursday-night-final-week-election/

Joe Biden took the day off on Saturday after traveling to tiny events with around a dozen people earlier in the week.

This also comes at the same time that emails, photos and soon videos from Hunter Biden’s laptop are being reported in the press.

Joe Biden has still not explained his son’s emails and the Biden Crime Family’s multi-million dollar pay-for-play operation.

On Sunday CBS’s Ed O’Keefe told ‘Face the Nation’ viewers that Joe Biden will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Email Sent to Computer Shop Owner John Paul Mac Isaac from Hunter Biden’s Attorney Is Released!

This is the final full week before the election and Democrats are hiding their candidate from the American public!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...