Looks like Twitter is once again censoring certain articles and ideas they don’t want their users to see.

Gosh, that sounds a lot like a publisher to this editor.

Don’t you think?

I wonder why Twitter took down this tweet from Trump’s advisor? Is it b/c he cited to WHO & CDC? Or he isn’t supposed to notice lack of mask effectiveness in several jurisdictions. Maybe it was the article? Here’s the article you’re not supposed to see:https://t.co/1J1BPvdMJw pic.twitter.com/Ix087VoYDk — Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) October 18, 2020

It’s not like Scott is a doctor or anything. Oh, wait.

Here’s the tweet where Dr. Atlas linked to the other tweet with the original story, which Twitter of course removed.

That means the right policy is @realDonaldTrump guideline: use masks for their intended purpose – when close to others, especially hi risk. Otherwise, social distance. No widespread mandates. #CommonSense https://t.co/GZpBZxfNYa — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) October 17, 2020

You know, like we treat most every other virus in this country.

God forbid he promote a little common sense though:

PLEASE REMOVE THIS @TwitterSafety This is dangerous misinformation from a primary advisor to the president on the COVID response. This needs to be taken down immediately. It is simply false. — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) October 18, 2020

REEEEEEEEEEEE

And what, pray tell, is the ATROCITY Mina is screeching at Twitter to remove?

This.

Careful, it’s SUPER controversial.

Ok, it’s really not but still …

From AIER.org:

The “rationale” for lockdowns, masks, distancing, etc. all rest on the assumption that human direct transmission is the greatest risk for disease. Anyone, at any given time, in any place can pass the virus to another. It sort of reminds me of the character “Cofi” in the movie “The Green Mile.” People seem to be convinced that somehow, the only way to catch this virus is because it makes a beeline from person to person. In other words, we are the culprits. But, is this really the case? In short, “No” and here is why. Because of the modeler’s view, if we imprison people (“lockdown” – a term used in penal institutions when prisoners become unruly), cover their faces (“masking”), and keep them from doing what people do, i.e. socializing (“distancing”), we can stop the virus. This concept is what “wanna-be” dictators all over the world have embraced. This is NONSENSE. Certainly, you can get infected that way but that is only one way of many ways. It may not even be the main way. It is “losing sight of the forest for the trees.”

OMG, NOT AN ANTI-MASK TWEET! A REALISTIC TAKE ON A RIDICULOUSLY POLITICAL BS ‘FIX’ THAT COULD LITERALLY BE MAKING PEOPLE SICKER? NEVER!

And of course, since Twitter removed it we HAD to share it.

Note, if you try to follow the link from Twitter you get one of their cute little warnings about how the article isn’t safe.

Compliance officer reporting to Ministry of Truth. The ministry shuts down WRONGTHOT forthwith. In action folks. #Orwell — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) October 18, 2020

This level of censorship is actually far scarier than any virus.

If Twitter is going to edit content, they should lose their legal protections. They want to act like a publisher, they should be sued like one — Joseph giattino (@Joegiattino) October 18, 2020

Why did you report a tweet that quoted the WHO? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 18, 2020

Thanks Karen — Don Tracker (@tracker_don) October 18, 2020

Ahhhh! @TwitterSafety!!! Please take down the tweet I disagree with! If people listen to it they may not listen to me! pic.twitter.com/uGIUmwPz9W — All Your Holiday Are Belong To Fauci (@BenignApathy) October 18, 2020

Thanks Hall Monitor. — Kyle Gersper (@kylegersper) October 18, 2020

Hi do you have an actual counterargument to the points raised? Thanks. — RayPrisament (@RayPrisament) October 18, 2020

Doesn’t look like it but you know, they can’t have Americans questioning their overlords.

