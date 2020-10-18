https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/18/wtaf-twitter-tries-censoring-article-dr-scott-atlas-shares-that-takes-draconian-covid-restrictions-like-mask-mandates-apart-we-got-it/

Looks like Twitter is once again censoring certain articles and ideas they don’t want their users to see.

Gosh, that sounds a lot like a publisher to this editor.

Don’t you think?

It’s not like Scott is a doctor or anything. Oh, wait.

Here’s the tweet where Dr. Atlas linked to the other tweet with the original story, which Twitter of course removed.

You know, like we treat most every other virus in this country.

God forbid he promote a little common sense though:

REEEEEEEEEEEE

And what, pray tell, is the ATROCITY Mina is screeching at Twitter to remove?

This.

Careful, it’s SUPER controversial.

Ok, it’s really not but still …

From AIER.org:

The “rationale” for lockdowns, masks, distancing, etc. all rest on the assumption that human direct transmission is the greatest risk for disease. Anyone, at any given time, in any place can pass the virus to another. It sort of reminds me of the character “Cofi” in the movie “The Green Mile.” People seem to be convinced that somehow, the only way to catch this virus is because it makes a beeline from person to person. In other words, we are the culprits.

But, is this really the case? In short, “No” and here is why.

Because of the modeler’s view, if we imprison people (“lockdown” – a term used in penal institutions when prisoners become unruly), cover their faces (“masking”), and keep them from doing what people do, i.e. socializing (“distancing”), we can stop the virus. This concept is what “wanna-be” dictators all over the world have embraced.

This is NONSENSE. Certainly, you can get infected that way but that is only one way of many ways. It may not even be the main way. It is “losing sight of the forest for the trees.”

OMG, NOT AN ANTI-MASK TWEET! A REALISTIC TAKE ON A RIDICULOUSLY POLITICAL BS ‘FIX’ THAT COULD LITERALLY BE MAKING PEOPLE SICKER? NEVER!

And of course, since Twitter removed it we HAD to share it.

Note, if you try to follow the link from Twitter you get one of their cute little warnings about how the article isn’t safe.

This level of censorship is actually far scarier than any virus.

Doesn’t look like it but you know, they can’t have Americans questioning their overlords.

***

