On Wednesday The New York Post released shocking emails that prove Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at the Burisma Ukrainian energy firm. This was a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

Hunter Biden left his laptop at a computer shop and then neglected to pick it up after several calls. The owner of the computer repair company handed over Hunter’s laptop to the FBI last December. The FBI hid this evidence from congress and the executive branch during the bogus Ukraine impeachment hearings. But before the computer store owner turned over the computer to the FBI he first downloaded much of its contents. The store owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, later gave this information to Rudy Giuliani’s attorney who then worked with Steve Bannon to deliver the information to the New York Post.

The contents from the computer include photos of Hunter Biden with prostitutes and a photo of Hunter sleeping with his crack pipe (or meth pipe) like a pacifier. There is much more to come.

As we reported earlier in a guest post by Bill Hennessy, one image included in the New York Post photos was the FBI’s subpoena for the laptop.

Bleeding through the top page was the FBI Special Agent’s signature: Joshua Wilson. As Western Journal describes it, Joshua Wilson works a specific kind of crime: child porn.

FBI Grand Jury subpoena for Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In 2012, Wilson was described by The Star-Ledger, a New Jersey-based newspaper, as “an FBI agent based in New Jersey who has spent nearly five years working full time on child pornography.

More recent news articles suggest Wilson has also worked child abduction cases.

A child pornography criminal complaint from 2012 includes Wilson’s signature — seemingly an exact match to what was found on the December subpoena.

Both Western Journal and the left-leaning Business Insider confirm that the Special Agent’s signature belongs to the same Joshua Wilson.

On Sunday morning Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

During their discussion Maria Bartiromo asked Senator Johnson about the FBI agent who focuses on child pornography issues.

Senator Johnson’s answer should raise some eyebrows!

Maria Bartiromo: Connect the dots, if an FBI agent is working on child pornography issues for five years why is he subpoenaing the laptop of Hunter Biden? Is there a connection here? Should this suggest that there is a child pornography issue here on that laptop? Senator Ron Johnson: Well, I think you just made a connection. This is what the FBI has to come clean about. This isn’t a standard investigation where the FBI doesn’t indict somebody and everything remains confidential. This is something that we were talking about that relates to national security. If there is criminal activity involved that is tied to Hunter Biden or his business associates or even possible ties to other members of the Biden family that some of these emails indicate that Joe Biden is fully aware of this, that he was taking his 10% cut or requiring 50% from his family members’ salaries, this needs to be known before Americans go to the polls. Maria Bartiromo: So was the FBI agent serving the subpoena investigating child pornography, senator? Senator Ron Johnson: Well, you just read the news report. I can’t comment any further. I don’t want to speculate other than to say that what I said publicly before. Our report uncovered several troubling connections, so many things that need to be investigated that I really think we’re just scratching the surface. Yes, I’ve heard all kinds of things that I think will probably be revealed over the next few days. There’s a treasure trove of emails and video and pictures. Not only in the purported computer of Hunter Biden but now we got the co-conspirator Kevin Cooney that’s also starting to reveal information. I guess we’ll find new information over the next couple of weeks.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

