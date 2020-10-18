https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/18/you-have-no-power-here-nancy-pelosi-giving-trump-48-hours-to-agree-to-her-pork-demands-in-covid-relief-or-else-goes-hilariously-wrong/

Simmer down, Nancy Pelosi, you have no power here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given the White House a 48-hour deadline from Saturday night to reconcile differences in stimulus talks “to demonstrate that the administration is serious about reaching a bipartisan agreement.” https://t.co/PuqwXKCRxt — Axios (@axios) October 18, 2020

From Axios:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has given the White House a 48-hour deadline to reconcile differences in stimulus negotiations “to demonstrate that the administration is serious about reaching a bipartisan agreement,” a top Pelosi aide tweeted Sunday night.

We’re sure Trump is all a-flutter with fear.

Pelosi says on ABC that the 48-hour deadline only applies to being able to get a deal done before the election. The speaker said she is “optimistic” about the talks, but that a true breakthrough “depends on the administration.” https://t.co/PuqwXKUsp1 — Axios (@axios) October 18, 2020

She has been blocking COVID relief off and on since this whole mess started but SUUUUUURE, the breakthrough depends on Trump.

Gawd she’s just a horrible sack of harpy.

Or she’ll blame him for her inaction on COVID relief which she’s already done so eh. Maybe she should just go back to SF and eat her super-expensive artisan ice cream while her city falls apart around her.

She’s had 2 months to work this out, and now she is giving people deadlines? Weak — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 18, 2020

She’s trying REALLY hard to seem big and tough here, and most of her vapid base will see this as her attempt at getting this done, but anyone with half a brain can see this is just a game.

If she is serious she will pass the the bill for stimulus checks like the President asked her to. — Shannon K (@shannyk36) October 18, 2020

Yup. If she really wants to help people she could put through a simple bill for stimulus checks that Trump has said he will sign off on IMMEDIATELY.

But then she can’t hold the American people hostage for her crap demands.

Give me what I want or, or, something. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) October 18, 2020

She doesn’t set the agenda. 🤷‍♂️ — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) October 18, 2020

Reconcile differences = give me what I want. Again… — Todd B (@todd_b_396) October 18, 2020

Haha, good luck with all these deadlines. 😂 — mcore (@mermat) October 18, 2020

😂 that’s not how compromise works. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) October 18, 2020

She is the hold up. That is hysterical her trying to shift the blame. — Ryan Borger (@RyanBorgerMusic) October 18, 2020

Yup, basically.

***

