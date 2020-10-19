https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/440000-questionable-ballots-mailed-out-in-californias-election/

In May, California Globe warned 458,000 dead persons could be mailed ballots if the state moved to an all-mail in November 2020 election. This warning was based on a report by the Election Integrity Project.

And then Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring all California voters to vote-by-mail.

Now, the Election Integrity Project California says hundreds of thousands of ballots for California’s November election were mailed to registered voters who have probably moved or died, while more than one ballot was mailed to thousands more.

And the Secretary of State had all of this information, but failed to act ahead of the election.

California Globe has been told by many readers of people who moved out of the state, but still received a California vote-by-mail ballot.

“Earlier this year, the Secretary repeatedly rejected similar findings, despite the risks of universal mail voting with a bloated voter list,” said EIPCa President Linda Paine.“We now encourage all candidates and parties to contact the Secretary of State to obtain our report, and to work with local election officials to ensure that only lawful votes are counted in November.”

“Adding to the problems in this election, the state will now allow multiple votes, scrawled on notecards, to be stuffed into one mail ballot envelope,” Paine added.

EIPCa also published the number of questionable mail ballots in each congressional, senate and assembly district and county.

In March EIPCa exposed that 13 California counties now have more registered voters than eligible citizens, California Globe reported.

Mailing hundreds of thousands of ballots to non-existent addressees opens the door to election crime. Mass “seeding” of unclaimed ballots, coupled with ballot “harvesting” by unscrupulous operatives, is a significant risk to the integrity of the November election, the Globe reported. Mailing two or more ballots each to thousands of duplicated registrants allows– even “invites” –voters to vote twice. California’s SOS has already confirmed double voting in the March 3 primary by duplicated registrants who were mailed two ballots each.

EIPCa’s May report, based on its analysis of California’s official voter registration file, includes evidence that the coronavirus-related proposal to mail ballots to all California voters has heightened the risks to the integrity of the November 2020 election:

Over 458,000 California registrants who have likely died or moved will be mailed ballots. These registrants have not voted or updated their registrations since November 2008 or prior. Though likely deceased or relocated, they remain classified as “active” status.

California registrants who have likely died or moved will be mailed ballots. These registrants have not voted or updated their registrations since November 2008 or prior. Though likely deceased or relocated, they remain classified as “active” status. Almost 178,000 have never voted.

have never voted. Almost 2,000 have birthdates indicating they are 105+ years old.

have birthdates indicating they are 105+ years old. Over 38,000 Californians appear to have more than one voter registration.

Californians appear to have more than one voter registration. 24,000 of them will be mailed two or more ballots under an all-mail scenario, because they have more than one active registration each.

California Globe has filed a California Public Records Act request to the Secretary of State’s office the Excel file from the SOS for the details of who was mailed ballots.

