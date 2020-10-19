http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uo3HMjOBxEo/

50 Cent, the Grammy-winning rapper, actor, and notorious social media troll, has appeared to endorse the reelection of President Donald Trump. In a message to his 26 million Instagram followers, the New York native blasted Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan that would see New York City taxpayers earning more than $400,000 paying a combined state and local income tax rate of more than 60 percent.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he said in a social media post alongside an image of the top tax rates in California (62.6 percent), New Jersey (60 percent), New York State (58 percent), and New York City (62 percent) under the former vice president’s proposed tax plan.

50 Cent’s unexpected departure from the Hollywood-Democratic-Party line follows experts’ analysis of Biden’s proposed tax plan. The Biden-Harris campaign admits it would result in a tax hike for those making over $400,000 per year. “Joe Biden will not increase taxes on anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year, period,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said during a campaign stop in Orlando, Florida, earlier in the day.

“In California, New Jersey and New York City, taxpayers earning more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local statutory income tax rates of more than 60%,” CNBC said of the Biden tax plan, on Monday. Forbes magazine put the “Get Rich or Die Trying” crooner’s net worth at over $100 million in February 2020.

“I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson.

I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bqAOprgOlP — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 19, 2020

In 2016, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, likened Trump’s campaign to a hypothetical presidential bid from rapper Kayne West.

“I like the idea of him running,” 50 Cent said, referring to West. “That’s a lot of responsibility. It’s the same thing with Trump.”

Last week, the Power producer and actor posted a video of Trump dancing to “YMCA” at one of his rallies, remarking, “still no fucks given The Bots support TRUMP.”

