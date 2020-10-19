https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/521779-50-cent-vote-fortrump-citing-biden-tax-rate-plan

Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President TrumpDonald John TrumpPolice say man dangling off Trump Tower Chicago demanding to speak with Trump Fauci says he was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Biden: Trump ‘continues to lie to us’ about coronavirus MORE in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump ‘continues to lie to us’ about coronavirus Rally crowd chants ‘lock him up’ as Trump calls Biden family ‘a criminal enterprise’ Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE’s tax rate plan.

50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.

“WHAT THE F—!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F— NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f—ing mind.”

The rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62 percent tax rate increase under Biden’s plan, experts said on Monday, according to CNBC.

New Jersey and California residents who make more than $400,000 per year could also face a more than 60 percent tax rate, while the rates in New York state could reach 58 percent.

It’s unclear from the post if 50 Cent plans to vote for the president.

The rapper was met by a mixture of praise and criticism for his post, with conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren Tomi LahrenMr. President, when did protecting others become unmanly? The harm in mask jokes Beyoncé, Jay-Z draw attention for sitting during Super Bowl national anthem MORE commenting, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”

Minutes after his post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

The rapper hasn’t always backed Trump, as he tweeted in September 2016, “Let us pray, lord please don’t let Trump into office. We will spin out of control.”

