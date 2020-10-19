http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SPqVNW7z2SA/

A woman wearing a Bernie Sanders sticker on her shirt is charged with assaulting a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran who was demonstrating his support for the re-election of President Donald Trump. The woman told reporters after her release that the veteran assaulted her.

Police in Douglas, Massachusetts, arrested 34-year-old Kiara R. Dudley after a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran filed charges stating that she assaulted him and pushed him to the ground while he and his wife stood on a street corner carrying Trump flags and signs, according to a Facebook post from police officials.

Date: October 18, 2020 Re: Assault and Battery on Elderly Person Causing Injury On Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at… Posted by Douglas PD on Sunday, October 18, 2020

Police officials said Dudley approached them about 30 minutes into the demonstration. The man reported Dudley began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave the public space. The veteran and his wife tried to leave but then Dudley allegedly bumped him with her body.

At some point, the veteran reportedly dropped a Veterans for Trump sign and Dudley stepped on it. As he bent over to pick up the sign, Dudley allegedly knocked him to the ground causing injury to one of his fingers.

Police arrested Dudley and charged her with Assault and Battery on an Elderly Person Causing Injury. Officials later released her on a $250 cash bond.

Following a court appearance on Monday, Dudley told Worchester Telegram & Gazette journalist Christine Peterson that it was the veteran who assaulted her. She said the veteran is being charged as well.

Kiara R. Dudley, 34, of 1 Southwest Main St., comments outside of Uxbridge Court. @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/YiBbA6K6lo — Christine Peterson (@ChrisPetersonTG) October 19, 2020

A small group of supporters of the veteran and President Trump gathered outside the courthouse.

A few media outlets are outside of #Uxbridge District Court waiting for Kiara R. Dudley, 34, of 1 Southwest Main St., who was charged with assault and battery to an elderly person causing injury. @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/mjoI0KkQSk — Christine Peterson (@ChrisPetersonTG) October 19, 2020

