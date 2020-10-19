https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8edf504eb99611d5f144e1
With two weeks to go, there are only two scheduled events left on the 2020 calendar: Thursday’s final debate and the Nov. 3 election….
Nick Whitcombe defied the government’s tougher lockdown rules and refused to close Bodytech Fitness in Moreton – saying ‘he won’t have one to come back to’ if he did….
The co-hosts of Fox & Friends practically begged President Donald Trump to change his debate strategy, however the president dismissed them completely….
Danish inventor Peter Madsen who was convicted of murdering journalist Kim Wall, attempted to escape a Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence, police said….
Naomie Harris, 44, was on the phone when she ‘whispered that the man who had been stalking her was at the front door,’ Prosecutor Philip McGhee told a judge at Wood Green Crown Court….