http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Xelc52zW0RI/amy-barrett-adopts-a-troubled-youth.php

America’s newspaper of record unites two current stories:

Heartwarming: Amy Coney Barrett Just Adopted A Local Troubled Youngster Named Hunter https://t.co/PCM6qQoHyx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 19, 2020

There is a serious point here. Amy Barrett and Hunter (Joe) Biden represent, respectively, the best and the worst of America. Yet the Democratic Party abhors the one and tolerates the other.

By the way, for what it is worth, I understand that the New York Post is going to release photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop that will stir more controversy. If you think that Jeffrey Epstein-type behavior is controversial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

