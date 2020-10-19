https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-cuomo-americans-should-be-very-skeptical-about-taking-a-covid-19-vaccine-approved-by-fda

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during an interview on Monday morning that Americans “should” be “very skeptical” about taking any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“How confident are you in the approval process of the FDA right now?” ABC News host George Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, first, how confident am I? I’m not that confident, but my opinion doesn’t matter. I don’t believe the American people are that confident,” Cuomo responded. “You’re going to say to the American people now, here’s a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this federal administration and their health administration that it’s safe? And we’re not 100% sure of the consequences? I think it’s going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine and they should be.”

“So, what’s it going to take to convince you that it’s safe, that it’s effective, that it should be distributed?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“Well, what I said I’m going to do in New York is we’re going to put together our own group of doctors and medical experts to review the vaccine and the efficacy and the protocol and if they say it’s safe then I’ll go to the people of New York and I will say it’s safe with that credibility,” Cuomo said. “But I believe all across the country, you’re going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe.”

“And that means we’re going to need a change in the White House, is that what you’re saying?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Look, I personally hope for a change in the White House, but put that aside. If this administration continued, the CDC and the FDA doesn’t have any credibility.”

