‘ENOUGH’: NYC Business Owner SUES Cuomo, De Blasio Over Looting, Claims Police Ordered to ‘Stand Down’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.10.20

One New York City business owner is telling local leaders he’s had enough of the lawlessness taking control of the region; suing Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio after his store was looted during anti-police protests.

“The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Domus Design Center, an interior design business located on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, also names Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea as co-defendants,” reports Fox News.

“Basically, the city and state government owe a duty to the individual storefronts to protect them,” attorney Sal Strazzullo said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“My law firm believes [that] through depositions, through discovery we’re going to be able to find that the city or state had intelligence in regards to these criminals that looted these stores and didn’t do anything about it,” he added.

Strazzullo continued, “The lackeys that are politically appointed in the NYPD probably were told to stand down and basically it is a travesty.”

“The past three-four days since after we filed the lawsuit, other general counsels … I’m not going to name any names at the moment because they have not been retained have reached out,” Strazzullo said.

