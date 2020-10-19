https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/are-the-emails-real-or-not-brian-stelter-tries-to-impugn-fox-news-hunter-biden-coverage-and-exposes-his-own-shameless-partisan-hackery/

Mediaite posted an “exclusive” today on Fox News and the Hunter Biden laptop story:

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Passed on Hunter Biden Laptop Story Over Credibility Concerns https://t.co/4iTrdqIoJ2 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 19, 2020

More:

Mediaite has learned that Fox News was first approached by Rudy Giuliani to report on a tranche of files alleged to have come from Hunter Biden’s unclaimed laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop, but that the news division chose not to run the story unless or until the sourcing and veracity of the emails could be properly vetted.

That was just the sort of scoop CNN’s Brian Stelter was looking for:

This makes Fox look worse, not better, since as @colbyhall notes “the network’s opinion programming has covered the story and even had Giuliani on air to tout it, using the Post’s reporting as its shield while blaming the rest of the media for not covering it.” https://t.co/L1wM2k0ULs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 19, 2020

Got the Fox News angle! There’s the Brian Stelter we know!

They’ve been talking about it all day, including rn. — YesCasket💀 (@YesBiscuit) October 19, 2020

And unlike Brian, they’re not only covering it in terms of how Fox News is covering it.

DNI Ratcliffe confirmed it’s not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. There’s no reason to not run with the story now, which real journalists are. — Grumpy J 🐍 (@djyellits) October 19, 2020

It’s almost as if Brian Stelter wants to be taken seriously as a journalist without actually ever having to do any actual journalism.

Great and good to scrutinize. Now will someone tell us what’s not credible about the emails and photographs. https://t.co/b20m4Jj41L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2020

Is the evidence real, Brian? Do you even care? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 19, 2020

Brian, Have you disproven the emails yet? — Regretful Tweet (@RegretfulTweet) October 19, 2020

Are the emails real or not, Brian? https://t.co/ch2qgCEAPy — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 19, 2020

I know, you’re Brian Stelter. But if you were an actual journalist, you’d be looking into whether the emails are real or not. Right now, that’s the thing that matters. Plenty of time for your usual shtick if they turn out to be fake. — Eric Zeh (@EricZeh) October 19, 2020

Notice that Brian‘s critique of a competing network says nothing on the subject of whether or not the emails at hand are accurate. But then, accuracy in reporting is not really what you’re going for, is it, Brian? — Mike Breslin’s “potentially harmful” tweets (@mikebreslin815) October 19, 2020

This is exactly what covering for Biden instead of covering Biden looks like. Brought to you by @CNN. — JDubbs (@dubbs0624) October 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

