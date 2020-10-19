https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/are-the-emails-real-or-not-brian-stelter-tries-to-impugn-fox-news-hunter-biden-coverage-and-exposes-his-own-shameless-partisan-hackery/

Mediaite posted an “exclusive” today on Fox News and the Hunter Biden laptop story:

More:

Mediaite has learned that Fox News was first approached by Rudy Giuliani to report on a tranche of files alleged to have come from Hunter Biden’s unclaimed laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop, but that the news division chose not to run the story unless or until the sourcing and veracity of the emails could be properly vetted.

That was just the sort of scoop CNN’s Brian Stelter was looking for:

Got the Fox News angle! There’s the Brian Stelter we know!

And unlike Brian, they’re not only covering it in terms of how Fox News is covering it.

It’s almost as if Brian Stelter wants to be taken seriously as a journalist without actually ever having to do any actual journalism.

