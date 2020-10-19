https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/awful-joe-buck-troy-aikman-mock-military-flyover-nfl-monday-night-game-video/

These millionaires really hate our country.

As if the NFL could not get more unbearable hosts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman mocked the military flyover before the game.

The NFL really–really hates America.

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover. JOE BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work! TRENDING: BREAKING NEWS: Here’s Why the Mayor of Moscow’s Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5 Million… And Likely More! AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

This is the same league that kneels during the anthem and praises Castro-lover Colin Kaepernick.

Via Brobible:

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

