But you know, Politifact isn’t biased or anything.
Brit Hume fact-checking the fact-checkers is ultimate Twitter:
In which PolitiFact argues that a mask box warning means precisely the opposite of what it actually says. This is a classic. https://t.co/BS70NHygWk
— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 19, 2020
This is something else.
Wait, sorry. This is a classic.
From Politifact:
The photo appears to be legitimate. But the words on the label are being misinterpreted as evidence to suggest that masks are not effective.
One person who posted the picture wrote: “Gee….wonder how many people are gonna tell me I haven’t done my research now? Black and white. Right there. Even the people making the masks know it’s all bull.”
But that’s not what this photo shows. This is a misunderstanding about the kind of protection standard masks provide and a misreading of the disclaimer, which isn’t saying the masks are ineffective at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Don’t believe your lying eyes!
EL OH EL.
The theory behind community masking is that the mask protects that community, not the wearer. Nobody is suggesting that surgical or cloth masks confer a material benefit to the wearer. I don’t now why so many struggle with that.
— Andrew Lundy (@andrewolundy) October 19, 2020
Ummm …
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) October 19, 2020
Baloney. The CDC director himself has said that his mask gives him more protection than a vaccine.
— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 19, 2020
Yikes – @PolitiFact is flat out lying! Wow. Nowhere does it compare itself to N95. It says in plain English it “WILL NOT PROVIDE ANY PROTECTION AGINST COVID-19.”
Don’t believe a thing these PolitiHack says. pic.twitter.com/8MaDW1FNi0
— Duke Santoski (@unashamedusa) October 19, 2020
Fact checking the fact checkers is a full time job.
— John Doiron, Mostly Peaceful ‘Protester’ (@jfd1965) October 19, 2020
It is indeed exhausting.
@Politifact: “Who are you gonna believe, us or your own lying eyes?”
— Kilroy Report (@kilroyreport) October 19, 2020
Holy Gaslighting, Batman!
— Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) October 19, 2020
They don’t call ’em Politifact for nothin’.
***
