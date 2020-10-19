http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qWGMqiFhV74/

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert will host a live election night special on Showtime next month, just weeks after he hosted a fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Titled “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020,” the commercial-free show will broadcast live from 11 p.m. ET on November 3rd as the presidential election reaches its climax.

Some of the guests slated to make an appearance include radio host Charlamagne Tha God, journalists Alex Wagner, and John Heilemann, as well as former Bush advisor Mark McKinnon. As has become par for the course in the era of the pandemic, the show will take place without a live audience and will instead take place in Colbert’s “virtual underground political bunker,” Deadline reports.

Viewers might note the timing of the Showtime special. On Monday 19th, Colbert will host a virtual fundraiser with vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, with the pair expected to discuss the “importance of this election, clean energy, and the plan to build back better.” Tickets for the event top out at $100,000, with all proceeds going toward the Biden Victory Fund.

On the night of the 2016 presidential election, Stephen Colbert hosted a similar election night special titled “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh–?” Clips from the show later went viral across social media and have long been enjoyed by Trump supporters, who watch on as the reality slowly dawns on Colbert that Trump was defeating Hillary Clinton in what turned out to be close to an electoral college landslide.

