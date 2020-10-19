https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/19/biden-campaign-goes-dark-until-thursday-without-answering-questions-on-hunter-biden-story/

With only 15 days until Election Day, Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s Campaign called off campaigning and answering press questions until after Thursday night’s final presidential debate in Nashville.

The Biden campaign has called a lid until Thursday. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2020

This campaign lid comes mere days after the New York Post ran a series of stories alleging that, despite previously denying any knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings, Biden knew and may have been involved in them during his time as vice president.

Since the stories’ publications in mid-October, Biden nor the Biden Campaign have directly addressed the allegations except to say that there was no official meeting scheduled between the former VP and Ukrainian Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, which the Post claims was leveraged by Hunter Biden.

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ spox Andrew Bates responds to ⁦@nypost⁩ story on Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/DNT3odmANv — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 14, 2020

Politico, however, reported that “Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi.”

Politico: “Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi” pic.twitter.com/iLyozrUvrv — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 14, 2020

Biden’s only personal acknowledgment of the story came on Friday when he called it a “smear campaign.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

According to CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe, Biden is taking off four days to have ample time to prepare for the debate.

“This week is mostly about debate prep,” O’Keefe said. “He will not be seen again. After today, until Thursday night in Nashville at that next debate so they are going to keep him focused on that. That’s a signal that they believe this is still a very big opportunity for them to provide one last big contrast with the president, and that they have to prepare him for potential attacks from the president.”

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “[Joe Biden] will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.” REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020

Before the end of September, Biden took off nine days of campaigning. No explanation was offered for any of the days except for the one directly before the first presidential debate, which Biden’s campaign said he was using to prepare for his first head-to-head with the president.

