With only 15 days until Election Day, Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s Campaign called off campaigning and answering press questions until after Thursday night’s final presidential debate in Nashville.

This campaign lid comes mere days after the New York Post ran a series of stories alleging that, despite previously denying any knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings, Biden knew and may have been involved in them during his time as vice president.

Since the stories’ publications in mid-October, Biden nor the Biden Campaign have directly addressed the allegations except to say that there was no official meeting scheduled between the former VP and Ukrainian Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, which the Post claims was leveraged by Hunter Biden.

Politico, however, reported that “Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi.”

Biden’s only personal acknowledgment of the story came on Friday when he called it a “smear campaign.”

According to CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe, Biden is taking off four days to have ample time to prepare for the debate.

“This week is mostly about debate prep,” O’Keefe said. “He will not be seen again. After today, until Thursday night in Nashville at that next debate so they are going to keep him focused on that. That’s a signal that they believe this is still a very big opportunity for them to provide one last big contrast with the president, and that they have to prepare him for potential attacks from the president.”

Before the end of September, Biden took off nine days of campaigning. No explanation was offered for any of the days except for the one directly before the first presidential debate, which Biden’s campaign said he was using to prepare for his first head-to-head with the president.

