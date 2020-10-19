https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-campaign-cancels-all-events-until-thursday/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “[Joe Biden] will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.”
REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020
The Biden campaign has called a lid until Thursday.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2020