https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-to-be-grilled-on-foreign-corruption-at-next-debate-trump-campaign-adviser_3544276.html

John Miller, senior adviser for the campaign to reelect President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Monday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can expect to be grilled on alleged foreign corruption at the next presidential debate.

Miller told the outlet that even if the debate moderator does not bring up the explosive subject of emails allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop suggesting Joe Biden had knowledge of, and was allegedly involved in, his son’s foreign business dealings, Trump will.

“We’re going to talk about Biden’s support for endless wars, we’re going to talk about the pallets of cash, Maria, that they loaded up—billions of dollars, sent them to Iran, and then you better believe we’re going to talk about all the foreign corruption, the foreign money that has been coming into the Biden family,” Miller said.

The Biden campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment on allegations of corruption.

In the interview, Miller also denounced a decision by the Presidential Debate Commission not to include a topic on foreign policy, which in an earlier tweet he said was “so Joe Biden wouldn’t have to answer to being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, supporting endless wars, and sending pallets of cash to Iran.”

Miller’s comments on Iran appear to refer to a secret airlift of some $400 million worth of cash to Iran, as part of a $1.7 billion settlement the Obama administration reached with Iranian leaders to resolve a decades-old dispute over a failed arms deal.

The New York Post published a bombshell report last week suggesting that Hunter Biden introduced his father, who was the vice president at the time, to a top executive at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company on whose board the younger Biden had sat on.

Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Burisma board, appeared to have sent an email to Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father. The email was dated April 17, 2015.

Biden’s campaign denied the reported meeting.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” the Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to news outlets.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden (C) and son Hunter Biden (R) upon their arrival in Beijing on Dec. 4, 2013. (Ng Han Guan/AFP via Getty Images)

In a separate report on Thursday, the New York Post detailed further emails allegedly showing Hunter Biden sought to pocket millions from deals involving a Chinese oil giant with ties to the Chinese military. An unidentified recipient in one of those emails later confirmed that message’s authenticity to Fox News.

Breitbart reported on Friday that separate emails show Hunter Biden facilitated a meeting between a group of communist-aligned Chinese business elites and Joe Biden back in 2011.

The Epoch Times could not verify the Breitbart and Fox News reports independently.

Miller, in his interview on Fox News, also spoke of “serious national security issues” regarding the former vice president in context of the recent reports around “influence peddling.”

“I think Joe Biden is compromised. He’s clearly compromised by the Chinese, if not multiple other governments,” Miller said, adding that Biden has so far “dodged this multiple times” but that Trump would call him out on the subject during their next debate.

The presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22.

