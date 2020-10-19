https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/reporters-ask-biden-tough-questions-about-milkshake-flavor/
Reporters ask Biden tough questions about ‘milkshake flavor’…
Over the weekend, Joe Biden answered only 1 question regarding “what flavor” of milkshake he ordered
When the same reporter tries to ask about the FBI, he stops when Biden just walks away
So much for hard-hitting questions from reporters that are softer than Cookout milkshakes pic.twitter.com/isAJBiQ9fx
— Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) October 19, 2020
Biden walks away when asked about FBI probe…
Joe Biden walks away as a reporter asks him about the FBI seizing his son Hunter’s laptop
pic.twitter.com/wE8ywouLxK
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2020