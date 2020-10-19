https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/reporters-ask-biden-tough-questions-about-milkshake-flavor/

Posted by Kane on October 19, 2020 11:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Reporters ask Biden tough questions about ‘milkshake flavor’…

Biden walks away when asked about FBI probe…

Yesterday — Biden snaps at first reporter who asks

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...