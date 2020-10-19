https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/19/blms-marxist-co-founders-sign-reap-rewards-capitalism/

The three women co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement have all signed on with creative talent representation agencies. They are all self-avowed “trained Marxists” and now they are ready to cash in on capitalism. It doesn’t get much more 2020 than this, does it? This is worthy of a *chef’s kiss*.

I began noticing that the women were making moves to ink deals with talent agencies beginning last summer. The irony of their goal of tearing down our capitalist society and replacing it with a Marxist society has been a part of the story all along. The three women, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi, have all signed on to Hollywood agencies. Over the weekend, Patrisse Cullors made news for signing a deal with Warner Brothers Television Group (WBTVG). It is a multi-year, wide-ranging deal. Generally speaking, Cullors will develop and produce original programming across “all platforms, including broadcast, cable, and streaming.” More specifically, her deal includes “scripted and unscripted series, longform series, animated and kids programming, as well as digital content.” In other words, she’s been given carte blanche by Warner Brothers. Details of the deal were not announced. The Marxist doesn’t want you to know exactly how big she is cashing in with capitalism, you see.

“Black voices, especially Black voices who have been historically marginalized, are important and integral to today’s storytelling. Our perspective and amplification is necessary and vital to helping shape a new narrative for our families and communities. I am committed to uplifting these stories in my new creative role with the Warner Bros. family,” Cullors said in a statement. “As a long time community organizer and social justice activist, I believe that my work behind the camera will be an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last twenty years. I look forward to amplifying the talent and voices of other Black creatives through my work.”

When Cullors speaks of “our perspective” I do wonder if she is speaking about black people in general or black women specifically or Marxists. How does the thought of Marxist propaganda filtering down to children’s programming strike you? She has one book out now that is written for young people. It’s title is “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Story of Black Lives Matter and The Power to Change the World”. On her website is a petition to sign to support the Defund the Police movement, as well as a call for abolishing prisons. She’s been influencing young people as a mentor and educator, too.

Patrisse wears another hat as an educator and academic mentor with Prescott University’s new Social and Environmental Arts MFA. She developed and teaches this MFA program at Prescott University to help students intersect art and activism to develop true social change across racial lines.

She’s teaching the next generation of AOCs, right? First socialists infiltrated schools, now it’s Marxists. What can go wrong? A video surfaced from 2015 that shows Cullors describing herself and the other co-founders of BLM as “trained Marxists”. She is a protege Eric Mann, who worked with Bill Ayers, a domestic terrorist from his days in the Weather Underground and friend of Barack Obama.

BLM co-founder Alicia Garza signed with ICM Partners for representation in August. She is an Oakland-based writer and public speaker. She, too, influences the next generation as the Principal at the Black Futures Lab and the Black to the Future Action Fund.

Garza, creator and host of the Lady Don’t Take No podcast, has a number of future projects already lined up. Her first book Purpose Of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart will drop on Oct. 20. She is also set to appear alongside Oprah Winfrey for HBO’s adaptation of Between The World And Me, the New York Times bestseller by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Co-founder Opal Tometi also has Hollywood representation. She signed on with WME last July. Her focus is on social media and online platforms, as well as immigration rights. She is here thanks to the generosity of America and was groomed to be a community activist at a young age.

As one of three co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Tometi spearheaded and launched #BLM’s social media strategy and launching its online platforms. For nearly a decade, she served as the first female Executive Director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, the leading Black organization for immigrant rights. A daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Tometi has first-hand experience when it comes to challenges that her tight-knit Black immigrant community faced while growing up in Arizona. She witnessed the human rights crisis at the US-Mexico border, and at a young age became an outspoken community organizer.

All of these women have received numerous awards, including TIME 100’s Most influential Women of The Century, and are currently featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum for African History and Culture. They are living the dream in capitalist America, free to pursue their Marxist goals. They are celebrated for their work in bringing about a revolution, inciting riots in the streets in the name of social justice. Don’t be surprised to see Black Lives Matter themes in programming for children as well as adults. Patrisse Cullors is already ahead in that as a staff writer for Freeform network’s television show, Good Trouble. She also was given a role in the show. I cover that show for NewsBusters and the play on Rep. John Lewis’ words in the title is no mistake. The lead characters are social activists and last season’s main story centered around the BLM movement. That show targets a teenage audience and those in their early twenties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

