Over the weekend news broke on NBC News and was widely distributed on the liberal mainstream media that the FBI was investigating the damning Hunter Biden emails — not for the myriad of crimes they expose but to see if they are a “Russian disinformation operation.”

Then on Sunday serial liar Adam Schiff went on the Sunday news shows to lie some more. Schiff also claimed the Hunter Biden emails were a Russian disinformation scandal.

Adam Schiff has already decided that the Hunter Biden emails story from the NY Post is a Russian disinformation campaign pic.twitter.com/1ryEj27KCP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

This morning on FOX Business the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe roasted Schiff and the fake news media and told Maria Bartiromo, “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

Ratcliffe just took the deep state out by the knees.

