Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe weighed-in Monday on the growing scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s emails; saying the material is “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe said.

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,” he said.

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” Ratcliffe said. “Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

The emails reportedly show Hunter organizing business meetings between his father and Ukrainian energy executives.

“The FBI has had possession of this,” Ratcliffe added. “Without commenting on any investigation that they may or may not have, their investigation is not centered around Russian disinformation and the intelligence community is not playing any role with respect to that.”

