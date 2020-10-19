https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-news-mayor-moscows-wife-paid-hunter-biden-3-5-million-likely/
Hunter Biden, Yelena Baturina
According to US treasury documents provided by the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees, Hunter Biden was paid $3.5 million from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife.
The report by the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees was released last month and it was devastating.
Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Yelena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.
Until today we didn’t know why Yelena Baturina paid Hunter millions of dollars.
OAN reporter Jack Posobiec has the answer.
Jack Posobiec met up with Matthew Tyrmand, the investigative reporter who had received a tranche of emails from Hunter Biden’s associate.
According to emails and documents, Yelena Baturina laundered funds into the US in avoidance of sanctions, Devon Archer claimed the firm received $200 million.
BREAKING: Hunter Biden associate’s emails reveal details of deal with fmr Moscow mayors wife to launder funds into the US in avoidance of sanctions, Devon Archer claimed firm received $200M – @OANN
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2020
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2020
The New York Post is publishing separate emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop which revealed a massive pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden.