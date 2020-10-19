https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-news-mayor-moscows-wife-paid-hunter-biden-3-5-million-likely/

Hunter Biden, Yelena Baturina

According to US treasury documents provided by the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees, Hunter Biden was paid $3.5 million from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife.

The report by the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees was released last month and it was devastating.

Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Yelena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Until today we didn’t know why Yelena Baturina paid Hunter millions of dollars.

TRENDING: BREAKING NEWS: Here’s Why the Mayor of Moscow’s Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5 Million… And Likely More!

OAN reporter Jack Posobiec has the answer.

Jack Posobiec met up with Matthew Tyrmand, the investigative reporter who had received a tranche of emails from Hunter Biden’s associate.

According to emails and documents, Yelena Baturina laundered funds into the US in avoidance of sanctions, Devon Archer claimed the firm received $200 million.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden associate’s emails reveal details of deal with fmr Moscow mayors wife to launder funds into the US in avoidance of sanctions, Devon Archer claimed firm received $200M – @OANN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2020

Do you think the Biden family is corrupt? 99% (221 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

The New York Post is publishing separate emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop which revealed a massive pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

