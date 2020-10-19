https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/bruce-willis-returns-john-mcclane/
(FOX NEWS) — ‘Die Hard’ is back!
Bruce Willis, 65, returned as his iconic “Die Hard” character Detective John McClane for a commercial promoting Advance Auto Parts’ new long-lasting car battery, also called DieHard. The short film includes a few other familiar faces from the action flick.[embedded content]
The spoof starts with McClane trying to start his car on a dark and deserted street. “Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries. Empty streets,” the character says as he walks into an Advanced Auto Parts store.