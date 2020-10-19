https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/bruce-willis-returns-john-mcclane/

(FOX NEWS) — ‘Die Hard’ is back!

Bruce Willis, 65, returned as his iconic “Die Hard” character Detective John McClane for a commercial promoting Advance Auto Parts’ new long-lasting car battery, also called DieHard. The short film includes a few other familiar faces from the action flick.

[embedded content]

The spoof starts with McClane trying to start his car on a dark and deserted street. “Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries. Empty streets,” the character says as he walks into an Advanced Auto Parts store.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

