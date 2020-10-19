https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/19/busted-cnns-john-harwood-caught-spreading-manipulated-video-of-gop-sen-candidate-john-james/

CNN’s John Harwood thinks this clip where Republican John James “completely fumbles” his answer at a debate on “how he’d protect Michiganders with pre-existing conditions”:

The video, which was posted by the woman who does “#MISen comms for

@MichiganDems,” is total BS, however:

Of course John Harwood chose to share this intentionally deceiving video that cuts off James mid-answer. Here is the rest of his answer: https://t.co/PYsvY8fRhG https://t.co/OMTpbSVRUH — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2020

Watch it for yourself:

Let’s make the Affordable Care Act affordable. By passing a legislative requirement to protect people with pre-existing conditions while expanding risk pools, allowing biz association plans and reforming the tort & regulatory hurdles that raise cost, we can get this done for MI. pic.twitter.com/T8v58tKo7l — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 18, 2020

What’s more revealing is that Harwood’s tweet is still up after all this time:

CNN reporter amplifies an edited clip of a Black Republican Senate nominee. Full clip easily available. He chose to do this. https://t.co/9lvsMU6Nps — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 18, 2020

And only some media accounts get locked out when they spread misinformation:

So I guess @jack and @TwitterSupport are *not* labeling deceptively edited content as ‘misinformation’ now, huh. https://t.co/TJ73nJLfvF — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 18, 2020

Narrator: Twitter did not do the right thing:

Here’s the full answer they cut off. I’ve been informed that about 1,000 people have reported @elenakuhn to @Twitter because this fits their standard for labeling as deceptively edited manipulated media. I’m hopeful they’ll do the right thing here. @TwitterSupport @TwitterDC https://t.co/LAAoXMy0Yq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 18, 2020

