CNN’s John Harwood thinks this clip where Republican John James “completely fumbles” his answer at a debate on “how he’d protect Michiganders with pre-existing conditions”:

The video, which was posted by the woman who does “#MISen comms for
@MichiganDems,” is total BS, however:

Watch it for yourself:

What’s more revealing is that Harwood’s tweet is still up after all this time:

And only some media accounts get locked out when they spread misinformation:

Narrator: Twitter did not do the right thing:

