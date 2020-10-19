https://babylonbee.com/news/check-out-these-eight-beautiful-travel-posters-for-americas-democrat-controlled-cities/

Check Out These Eight Beautiful Travel Posters For America’s Democrat-Controlled Cities

U.S.—With people leaving Democrat cities in droves, mayors and city councils are hoping to fill them back up again — with tourists! 

Maybe it’s time to give these cities a second chance. Check out these beautiful tourism posters from Democrat-controlled cities around the country! 

 

Portland

 

Chicago

 

Seattle

 

San Francisco 

 

Baltimore

 

New York

 

Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles

