Trump rally data from Michigan and Wisconsin yesterday…
Nearly 4 years since he took office, and @realDonaldTrump is still drawing new voters.
From tonight’s Muskegon rally:
✅ 11,842 voters matched
✅ Only 48.3% Republican
✅ 36% who did not vote in 2016
Thank you, Michigan!!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 17, 2020
Voter in Janesville: “He [Trump] is the last guy I’d vote for. This time, I’d crawl across 20 miles of broken glass to vote for him.”
— Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 17, 2020
Wisconsin helped put @realDonaldTrump over the top in 2016, and data from the Janesville rally shows an even broader base of support:
✅ 13,850 signups
✅ 47.5% not Republican
✅ 24.1% did not vote in 2016
Thank you!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 18, 2020