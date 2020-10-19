https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chicago-lori-lightfoot-budget/2020/10/19/id/992608

The mayor of Chicago’s plan to balance the city’s budget may involve a combined property tax increase of $94 million, laying off hundreds of city employees, furloughs, and more.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Lori Lightfoot’s budget proposal, which will be announced on Wednesday, could be a tough sell in City Hall. Among the actions she may take, according to the Tribune:

Raising property taxes by $94 million.

Laying off as many as 350 city workers.

Instituting a five-day furlough for all nonunion city employees.

Eliminating more than 1,000 job vacancies.

Asking Chicago Public Schools to reimburse the city for $40 million in employee pension contributions.

Moving almost 900 crossing guards from being employed by the city to being employees of the school system.

Chicago and other major cities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year because of lockdowns and closures that resulted in job losses and budget shortfalls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

