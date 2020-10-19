https://thepostmillennial.com/new-yorker-suspends-jeffrey-toobin

New Yorker contributor and CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker after he masturbated on a Zoom call with his co-workers. WNYC was also on the call.

Vice reports that “the call was an election simulation featuring many of the New Yorker’s biggest stars: Jane Mayer was playing establishment Republicans; Evan Osnos was Joe Biden, Jelani Cobb was establishment Democrats, Masha Gessen played Donald Trump, Andrew Marantz was the far right, Sue Halpern was left wing democrats, Dexter Filkins was the military, and Jeffrey Toobin playing the courts. There were also a handful of other producers on the call from the New Yorker and WNYC.”

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers … I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.” Toobin said to Vice.

Shortly after news spread about Toobin’s suspension “Zoom Dick” began trending on Twitter.

A spokesperson for The New Yorker said “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

Toobin, who graduated from Harvard, rose to fame after covering the OJ Simpson trial. A notorious never-Trump voice, Toobin often appears on CNN to discuss matters such as impeachment and the upcoming election.

However, Toobin will no longer be appearing on CNN as a legal analyst for the time being. A CNN spokesperson said “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.”