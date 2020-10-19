https://thehill.com/homenews/media/521734-cnns-toobin-suspended-by-new-yorker-after-exposing-himself-on-zoom-call

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker after exposing himself on a Zoom call, according to a report Monday by Vice.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said in a statement Monday. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

The incident occurred on a Zoom video conference call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio, a nonprofit public radio station in New York.

A New Yorker spokesperson said that Toobin, who has been with the publication for more than 25 years, “has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

Toobin has served as a CNN legal analyst since 2002. The network said in a Monday statement that he asked for time off to deal with a personal issue.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” the network said in a statement to Vice on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

