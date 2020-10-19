https://www.theblaze.com/news/rob-schneider-gavin-newsom-thanksgiving

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider went off on California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently announced restrictions on Thanksgiving for Californians.

What’s a brief history here?

Last week, Newsom announced that Californians should not mix more than three households during a celebration. He also suggested that those people gather outside for the Thanksgiving feast and should socially distance as well as wear masks.

Newsom also said that the gatherings should not last more than two hours and that those gathering for the holiday should not sing or shout.

“We are entering into the holidays, but also we’re entering into part of the year where things cool down and people are more likely to congregate back indoors in settings that put their physical proximity and likelihood of transmission and transmitting disease at higher risk,” he reasoned.

What are the details?

In response to Newsom’s new rules, Schneider wrote, “Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom. During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing … we will all just whisper ‘PLEASE RECALL DIPS**T GAVIN NEWSON [sic]!'”

Just days before the rebuke, Schneider attacked Newsom for closing wineries across the state in July — except for those he owns.

The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian shared a snap of Newsom standing in front of various bottles of wine and captioned it, “Enjoy @GavinNewsom 2020 Vintage Wine! A Smokey ash flavored Cab with hints of incompetence & authoritarian overstepping. Who needs science? Just Lock yourself down & go bankrupts with this morally corrupt table wine with it’s [sic] bouquet of one man dictatorial rule & 16.8% tax.”

Anything else?

Earlier in October, Newsom caught the ire of many social media users when he said that restaurant diners should be sure to wear their masks between bites.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” the governor’s office said in a tweet at the time. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy.”

