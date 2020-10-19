https://www.theblaze.com/news/conference-cancels-michael-levitt

Stanford professor and Nobel laureate Michael Levitt has been disinvited as a keynote speaker at a conference dedicated to his field of expertise, allegedly because of his controversial views regarding the efficacy of many of the measures that have been taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Levitt is a professor of structural biology at Stanford and won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2013.

According to Levitt, he was disinvited due to concerns expressed by other speakers about his views on the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Levitt noted that the conference was not expected to discuss the pandemic and that he did not plan for his remarks to include any discussion of the pandemic.

Levitt has sparked controversy this year by arguing that the lockdown measures instituted to combat the coronavirus pandemic would likely lead to more deaths than the pandemic itself. He has also argued that many countries are vastly overcounting coronavirus deaths, and that it is unjustified to include all individuals who died with the coronavirus in the official death counts.

He has also caused controversy by asserting that controlling the panic associated with the pandemic is as important as controlling the pandemic itself.

Recently, he has also waged a crusade against what he perceives as a scientific censorship campaign that is being waged, with the help of Big Tech, against anyone who does not toe the current line on how to control the pandemic.

Levitt has also aggressively championed the work of his Stanford colleague Dr. John Ioannadis, who has faced criticism for estimating that the infection fatality rate of COVID-19 is much lower than was believed at the start of the pandemic.

The organizers of the Biodesign Research Conference did not return a request for comment on this story.

