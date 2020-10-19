https://saraacarter.com/convicted-felon-faces-backlash-and-resigns-from-tx-county-mail-in-ballot-review-board/

October 19, 2020

Former Hidalgo County commissioner Sylvia Handy has faced backlash for her post on a local mail-in ballot review committee after it was reported that she’s a convicted felon and she’s since resigned from her position over the scrutiny, The McAllen, Texas Monitor is reporting.

Handy’s appointment to the Signature Verification Committee drew scrutiny from both the local Republican and Democrat parties. However, the leadership of the local Democratic party argued that she was appointed because there was a shortage of willing volunteers.

“Ms. Handy has resigned her appointment effective immediately,” Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chairwoman Norma Ramirez said during a local news Facebook livestream , according to the report.

Handy served time in a federal prison after she plead guilty to charges of mishandling taxpayer money, the report noted.

