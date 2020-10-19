http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s7oIIsmNsBU/

Ghislaine Maxwell will not be allowed to keep details secret regarding previous a deposition she gave about her relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday.

Reuters reports:

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see the April 2016 deposition, which was taken in a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers. In its unsigned order, the appeals court also said U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan did not abuse her discretion in rejecting Maxwell’s “meritless arguments” that her interests superseded that presumption. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including whether they plan a further appeal.

Maxwell was arrested in July on charges related to the sexual abuse of young women by Epstein and has since been held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Monday’s ruling comes after the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed flight logs listing the names of all the people transported on Epstein’s aircrafts — a development that has sparking panic among the elite who once socialized with the deceased investor.

U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has filed a lawsuit against the Epstein estate, accusing it of human trafficking, aggravated rape, and prostitution, the Mirror previously reported. George has sought “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” written by Epstein’s pilots.

Among Epstein’s most famous guests aboard his private jet is allegedly former President Bill Clinton, Fox News said in May 2016.

Clinton has denied he ever visiting Epstein’s Caribbean residence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

