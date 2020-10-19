https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/covid-covidcovid-trying-talk-everyone-voting-people-arent-buying-cnn-dumb-bstards-trump-unloads-fake-news-cnn-video/

President Trump ripped CNN on Monday for pushing non-stop COVID panic-porn and for trying to talk everyone out of voting.

President Trump: “You turn on the TV that’s all they cover, Covid, Covid, Covid, pandemic, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid. They’re trying to talk everyone out of voting. People aren’t buying it CNN, you dumb bastards!”

