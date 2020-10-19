https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/covid-covidcovid-trying-talk-everyone-voting-people-arent-buying-cnn-dumb-bstards-trump-unloads-fake-news-cnn-video/
President Trump ripped CNN on Monday for pushing non-stop COVID panic-porn and for trying to talk everyone out of voting.
President Trump: “You turn on the TV that’s all they cover, Covid, Covid, Covid, pandemic, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid. They’re trying to talk everyone out of voting. People aren’t buying it CNN, you dumb bastards!”
CNN: ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID…”
President Trump: “People aren’t buying it @CNN, you dumb bastards”
— Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) October 19, 2020
…P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020