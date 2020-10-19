https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/debate-commission-scraps-foreign-policy-focus-third-debate-trump-nominated-four-times-nobel-peace-prize/

President Trump signs historic peace deal with Israel, Bahrain and the UAE at the White House.

President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in early September.

It should have happened years ago.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump successfully accomplished a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shortly after that President Trump was nominated a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time by Magnus Jacobsson for his historic Kosovo-Serbia Peace Agreement.

Magnus Jacobsson: I have today nominated the United States :s administration and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.

Magnus Jacobsson is the Second Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee in the Swedish Parliamant (Riksdag).

