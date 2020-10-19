https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/debate-commission-scraps-foreign-policy-focus-third-debate-trump-nominated-four-times-nobel-peace-prize/

President Trump signs historic peace deal with Israel, Bahrain and the UAE at the White House.

President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in early September.

It should have happened years ago.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump successfully accomplished a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shortly after that President Trump was nominated a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time by Magnus Jacobsson for his historic Kosovo-Serbia Peace Agreement.

Magnus Jacobsson: I have today nominated the United States :s administration and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.

Magnus Jacobsson is the Second Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee in the Swedish Parliamant (Riksdag).

Then in late September President Trump was nominated for his THIRD NOBEL PEACE PRIZE for his “Trump Doctrine.” And then earlier this month a Finnish parliamentarian wrote the Nobel Committee to nominate President Trump for a 4th peace prize. According to FOX News — Laura Huhtasaari, an MEP and a member of the right-wing Finns Party, wrote to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the 2021 prize “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.” President Trump strengthened NATO.

Trump brought historic peace agreements to the Middle East.

Trump isolated the terrorist regime in Iran.

Trump brought peace to Serbia and Kosovo.

And President Trump exposed Kim Jong Un and the failed state of North Korea. Last weeked the Debate Commission announced they were going to scrap the foreign policy focus in the last presidential debate. Instead, they are going to focus again on coronavirus and how much they hate President Donald Trump. This is a travesty. The National Pulse reported: On Friday the Debate Commission announced their topics for Friday, which are bizarrely similar to the first debate topics. The second debate will feature: Fighting COVID-19; American Families; Race in America; Climate Change; National Security; and Leadership. The first debate topics were: Covid-19; The Economy; Race and Violence in our Cities; The Integrity of the Election; The Supreme Court; and Trump and Biden’s Records. The news of the third debate leaving a major foreign policy focus out was met with further derision from the Trump campaign, which has already lambasted the Commission for attempting to make the debates virtual, and for choosing moderators with a track record of bias.

