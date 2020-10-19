https://trendingpolitics.com/whoa-media-suddenly-all-in-for-secession-as-election-day-draws-near/

One thing we’ve tried to do throughout the current election cycle is pick up on and highlight anecdotal evidence suggesting that President Donald Trump and the GOP may actually be doing better than the polling reflects.

Along those lines, we’re happy to point out that even Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, isn’t confident that the polling we’re all seeing showing her candidate with double-digit leads nationally is accurate.

That said, we’ve discovered more anecdotal evidence that the leftists who are taking over the Democratic Party are not confident that they’re going to win this year – or ever, actually.

Increasingly, and disturbingly, a growing number of media figures are positing that it might be time for the country to dissolve – for some states to secede – because it’s increasingly obvious we’re too divided to continue (and the left is getting too impatient waiting to implement its counter-revolutionary ideas via elections).

Ryan McMaken at the libertarian Mises Institute wrote earlier this month:

It’s becoming increasingly clear to even mainstream media outlets that things are unlikely to return to “normal” after the 2020 election.

No matter who wins, it is likely the losing side will regard the winning side as having obtained its win using dirty tricks, foreign meddling, or through relentless propaganda offered up by a heavily biased and one-sided news media.

And if about half the country regards the winning president as illegitimate, where does one go from there?

McMaken cited a Politico report noting the percentage of Americans (on both sides) who now believe it is justified to resort to violence to “advance political goals” has grown significantly since 2017.

“We do not pull this alarm lightly. The decisions we make over the next few months are hugely consequential. If we fall into a cycle of violence, the consequences for America’s future as a democracy will be dire,” the authors write.

In mid-September, Steve Chapman, writing in the Chicago Tribune, asked bluntly: “Can the United States survive this election?”

He suggested secession or, perhaps, a peaceful divorce:

The concept of splitting off is as American as the Fourth of July. The high point of separation sentiment came after Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860, resulting in the Civil War. But New England states contemplated leaving over the War of 1812….The bonds that hold Americans together have frayed, and what happens on Nov. 3 may do additional damage. No nation lasts forever, and ours won’t be the first. This election won’t be the end of the United States. But it could be the beginning of the end.

Meanwhile, also in September, Chuck Bonfig, in a piece for the Philadelphia Inquirer, also suggested that it may be time for “a breakup”:

The country has gone through many periods of strife in my time here: assassinations, recessions, desegregation, inflation, gas crisis, Watergate, hanging chads, the AIDS crisis, 9/11. Maybe it’s the 24-hour news cycle or the immediacy of social media that makes the landscape seem so bleak, but I don’t recall us ever being so divided.

No one in our country seems happy today. The right is angry. The left is despondent. Our nation reminds me of those married couples who try to stay together for “the children” but end up making everyone around them miserable.

Maybe it’s time for a breakup….Just think about it, America. I know breaking up is hard to do. We used to be good together. But what is the point of having the “greatest country in the world” if none of us actually like it?

Richard Kreitner, who often writes for the left-wing pub The Nation, discussed with the magazine how he began to view secession as a good thing (he’s author of the book, “Break It Up: Secession, Division, and the Secret History of America’s Imperfect Union”):

We need to not dismiss it as solely the province of the Confederacy and of slave owners. I think it would be extremely messy and unfortunate, but ideologically, I think that the option of devolution or even of disunion needs to be available for us. I find it totally conceivable to imagine moments, really in the not too distant future, in which I would wholeheartedly support breaking up the country. I’m basically trying to provide a history that suggests that we shouldn’t be so scared of the idea.

He a leftist, so the idea, of course, in his mind, is that ‘we can’t get our way hardly ever so the best thing we can do is just go form our own country full of like-minded leftists.’

Is he right?

