https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/denver-tv-station-security-guard-charged-murder-connection-demonstrator?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The TV station security guard accused of fatally shooting a demonstrator in Denver has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court records.

The contract security guard, Matthew Dolloff, 30, was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.

Dolloff is charged in connection with the Oct. 10 death of Lee Keltner, 49, a Denver hat maker and Navy veteran.

Police say Keltner was arguing with a 27-year-old man at the end of two separate rallies – a “Patriot Muster” demonstration and “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive,” according to the Associated Press/Report for American.

Dolloff and a 25-year-old person got into an altercation with Keltner.

Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head and Dolloff pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner discharged pepper spray at him, police said in an arrest affidavit, the wire service also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

