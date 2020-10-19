https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/developing-alleged-hunter-biden-laptop-subpoenaed-in-fbi-investigation

Monday, Steven Crowder discussed new details involving data found on an abandoned laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

Background

Last week, the New York Post published a “smoking gun” article that raised questions about how much Joe Biden knew of his son’s dealings in Ukraine.

An email obtained by the New York Post mentioned a “never-before-revealed” meeting between Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden that took place in Washington, D.C.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to D.C. and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

According to the New York Post, “An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for ‘advice on how you could use your influence’ on the company’s behalf.”

“The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.”

