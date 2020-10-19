https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/director-failed-with-this-anti-trump-ad/

Democrats NEVER EVER LEARN , they actually think this stuff hurts Trump it’s HILARIOUS .

Everybody knows that the more you attack Trump the stronger he gets , dem’s are doomed .

Democrats continue to walk away by the thousands every single day , close to half of the democrat party is already 100% behind Trump it’s AMAZING .

I want to personally thank Libtard Nation for their never ending hate and violence , with the constant burning and looting of America’s cities and retarded skits like the above our side has been able to just sit back and relax while you guys are on TV proving to the world why democrats must NEVER EVER regain power again .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

