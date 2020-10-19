https://noqreport.com/2020/10/19/dni-john-ratcliffe-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-not-part-of-some-russian-disinformation-campaign/

A narrative has been formed by Democrats, particularly Adam Schiff, that the bombshell Hunter Biden emails reported on by the NY Post and others last week are part of some Russian election interference ploy. Most in mainstream media have echoed this sentiment as propaganda to try to discredit the multitude of reports coming out about this. They’ve even gone so far as to quote anonymous sources within the intelligence community as believing this to be the case.

But the one man in America who would know if the intelligence community believes this is all just Russian disinformation is Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. On with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Ratcliffe not only denied the narrative but essentially said anyone echoing the narrative was lying. That included a direct shot at Schiff himself.

“Let me be clear,” he said. “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there’s no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It’s simply not true.

It’s almost like Adam Schiff, the Dems & the media are all repeating false propaganda about “Russian disinfo” w/ ZERO EVIDENCE, to hide Joe Biden’s corruption from the American people. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is NOT part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” – @DNI_Ratcliffe pic.twitter.com/BTuDo5uQC9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2020

The emails in question point to corruption in which Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s influence, who was Vice President of the United States at the time, to help him get better compensation with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Following the initial report, more stories started coming out from Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and a host of other Trump supporters who have access to a growing load of connections being found in the emails. There are no indications whatsoever that these emails are fake.

“This is exactly what I said I would stop when I became the Director of National Intelligence, and that’s people using the intelligence community to leverage some political narrative,” Ratcliffe said. “And in this case, apparently Chairman Schiff wants anything against his preferred political candidate to be deemed as not real and is using the intelligence community, or attempting to use the intelligence community, to say ‘there’s nothing to see here.’”

Ratcliffe has been accused of politicizing his office ever since releasing notes over the past couple of weeks that have put added scrutiny on those involved with the original Russia hoax. But he said today what he’s been saying for two weeks, that the intelligence community is acting on the best interests of the American people without being influenced by politics.

“Don’t drag the intelligence community into this,” he said. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign and I think it’s clear that the American people know that.”

Democrats, mainstream media, and Big Tech will do everything they can to make the Joe and Hunter Biden stories stop. They’ll even tell bald-faced lies if necessary, but John Ratcliffe is debunking those lies in real time.

