Democrats have been working overtime to discredit the newly released emails ostensibly showing that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to an executive at the corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma one year before Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma. On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) cooked up yet another Russia conspiracy theory in order to dismiss evidence of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s corruption. On Monday, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe debunked Schiff’s claim.

Schiff, notorious for pushing the narrative that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, seems intent to vindicate his Russia conspiracies.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” Schiff said on CNN. “That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son.”

Ratcliffe emphatically denied this assertion.

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” Ratcliffe quipped. “Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” the DNI told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Monday morning. “And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff or any member of Congress.”

“In this case, apparently Chairman Schiff wants anything against his preferred political candidate to be deemed as not real and is using the intelligence community — or attempting to use the intelligence community — to say, ‘There’s nothing to see here.’ Don’t drag the intelligence community into this,” Ratcliffe added.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe blasts Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff for leveraging a political narrative. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” pic.twitter.com/49SSjhfQuN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2020

“In this case, with regard to Hunter Biden’s laptop being part of a Russian disinformation campaign and the intelligence community believing that or assessing that, is simply not true,” Ratcliffe repeated. “The only intelligence that Adam Schiff gets is the intelligence that we, the Intelligence Community, give him, and we have given him no such intelligence.”

Hunter Biden Bombshell – Emails reportedly from the former Vice President’s son’s laptop revealing massive business transactions with foreign entities. @mariabartiromo spoke with Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe this morning. pic.twitter.com/zlYljY0Vhw — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) October 19, 2020

A senior intelligence official confirmed the truth of Ratcliffe’s statements.

“Ratcliffe is 100% correct,” the senior intelligence official told Fox News. “There is no intelligence at this time to support Chairman Schiff’s statement that recent stories on Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a smart campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’”

“Numerous foreign adversaries are seeking to influence American politics, policies, and media narratives. They don’t need any help from politicians who spread false information under the guise of intelligence,” the official added.

The emphasis on Hunter Biden’s emails comes after The New York Post published a blockbuster story about a “smoking gun” email allegedly proving that Hunter Biden introduced Joe Biden to an executive at the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma — before Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma. This email appears to disprove Joe Biden’s repeated claims that he never discussed Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals with his son.

Facebook announced that it was reducing the article’s distribution, even before any fact-check. Twitter also locked people out of their accounts when they tried to share the article, even cracking down on White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Twitter even suspended the Trump campaign’s official account — a mere 19 days before Election Day.

On Wednesday evening, Dorsey admitted it was “unacceptable” for Twitter to block URL sharing via tweet or direct message “with zero context as to why we’re blocking.” Yet he nevertheless argued in favor of restricting the article on Twitter, claiming it violated the company’s “Hacked Materials Policy.” Yet, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis pointed out, Twitter took no such comparable action against numerous stories that arguably fall under the Hacked Materials Policy, such as Trump’s tax returns.

This desperate attempt to shove the Hunter Biden story under the rug only draws more attention to these emails, and to the notorious way Hunter Biden has traded in on his last name for cash, empowering the Chinese and others at America’s expense.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

