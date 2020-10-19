https://www.theblaze.com/news/intelligence-director-hunter-biden-laptop-russia

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe fired back at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and other top Democrats Monday by clarifying that the bombshell reports on a laptop allegedly tied to Hunter Biden are “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, recently told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the reports, which stem from a hard drive that has an alleged connection to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, are actually Russian propaganda. Schiff, along with other Democrats who parroted the narrative, did not supply any evidence for their claims.

According to Ratcliffe, that’s because there isn’t any.

Speaking with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Monday, Ratcliffe said, “Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that, because there’s no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign — it’s simply not true.”

“Apparently Chairman Schiff wants anything against his preferred political candidate to be deemed as not real and is … attempting to use the intelligence community to say ‘There’s nothing to see here,'” Ratcliffe continued. “Don’t drag the intelligence community into this; Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

In the interview with CNN, Schiff declared, “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son.”

Ratcliffe suggested that is patently false, arguing that “the only intelligence that Adam Schiff gets is the intelligence that we, the intelligence community, give him, and we have given him no such intelligence.”

“Members of Congress have the ability and have a platform to say things, and to say those things not under oath and to make representations to the American people. Unfortunately, sometimes the things that they say and the things that they represent are not true,” the DNI pointed out. “In this case, with regard to Hunter Biden’s laptop being part of a Russian disinformation campaign and the intelligence community believing that or assessing that, [it] is simply not true.”

The controversy surrounding the laptop was first reported by the New York Post last week. In a series of articles, the Post disclosed emails and text messages purportedly demonstrating how Hunter Biden was cashing in on his father’s high-profile government position, making business deals in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere under the promise of political leverage.

The Post reportedly obtained a copy of the hard drive from President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, after it was allegedly dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop and never retrieved. The repair shop owner reportedly gave a copy of the hard drive to Giuliani and handed over the hard drive to the FBI, as well.

Hunter Biden has not denied dropping off a laptop at the computer repair shop in 2019.

