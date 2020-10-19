https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/doj-announces-charges-6-russian-gru-hackers-will-never-see-inside-us-courtroom/

Assistant US Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers; Getty Images

The DOJ on Monday announced charges against 6 Russian GRU hackers who will never see the inside of an American courtroom.

The Justice Department indicted members of the Russian military intelligence GRU — the same actors who allegedly attacked the 2016 election (according to Hillary Clinton and the Deep State liars).

“Cybersecurity researchers have tracked the conspirators and their malicious activity using the labels ‘Sandworm Team,’ ‘Telebots,’ ‘Voodoo Bear,’ and ‘Iron Viking,’ ” the DOJ said in a statement on Monday.

The DOJ alleged the GRU hackers launched cyberattacks that damaged Ukraine’s electrical grid and interfered in France’s 2017 elections.

The DOJ also claimed these hackers were using spear-phishing campaigns to disrupt elections in Europe.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers. “Today the Department has charged these Russian officers with conducting the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group. … No nation will recapture greatness while behaving in this way.”

The GRU hackers were charged with conspiracy to conduct computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, damaging protected computers, and aggravated identity theft in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh.

One of the Russians charged on Monday, Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev, was also previously indicted by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

What a joke!

The GRU officials are currently in Russia and will likely never see the inside of a US courtroom.

“For more than two years we have worked tirelessly to expose these Russian GRU Officers who engaged in a global campaign of hacking, disruption and destabilization, representing the most destructive and costly cyber-attacks in history,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

“The crimes committed by Russian government officials were against real victims who suffered real harm. We have an obligation to hold accountable those who commit crimes – no matter where they reside and no matter for whom they work – in order to seek justice on behalf of these victims.”

Meanwhile the FBI has been sitting on Hunter Biden’s laptop since December 2019, which shows real crimes and a massive pay-to-play scheme involving former US Vice President Joe Biden.

But we will all sleep better knowing 6 Russian GRU officials were indicted by the US government.

