The FBI pursued him for three years over Russian collusion allegations, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax TV, but now that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is facing allegations with a Ukrainian company and China they are turning a blind eye.

Appearing Monday on “Stinchfield,” Trump and Daily Caller contributing editor Omeed Malik, who penned a joint opinion piece earlier this month on the subject, told host Grant Stinchfield that China is a threat that most Americans don’t appreciate because it has been buying off American power structures for the past two decades, including under the Obama-Biden administration.

“Unlike Hunter Biden, we were actually international businesspeople prior to my father getting into politics,” Trump said, adding that he and his family stopped doing new international deals when Donald Trump was elected president four years ago in order to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Hunter Biden, on the other hand, has done the exact opposite, he said, noting that he became an international business person after his father was vice president just as he became a statewide businessperson when his father was a senator from Delaware.

“I do take this one a little bit personally because they did go after me for three years,” he said. “They accused me of doing a fraction of what Hunter Biden is actually doing.”

Trump also noted that no one in the Biden camp has denied the truthfulness of the emails. “They would rather just pretend it’s not happening.”

Malik noted that the Obama-Biden administration never took proper steps against the Chinese threat to American business and that multinational corporations also share the blame. Such corporations are happy to officially be based in the United States where they enjoy American law, but take advantage of lower wages in China.

The issue isn’t Republican or Democrat, he noted, but an “American issue.”

“All Americans have to come together,” he said. “Can you guys imagine if corporations in the U.S. were going against Ronald Reagan during the Soviet Union in the Cold War? I mean it’s insane to see what’s happening now we need to come together and put political differences aside.”

He said he was angered when he went into a store to buy a mask and saw it was made in China.

“I couldn’t believe it, we’re actually still buying products from them,” he said. “In order to protect ourselves from a disease that they unleashed. I mean this is gonna be the wake up call.”

