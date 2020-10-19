https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/dow-closes-400-lower-one-day-left-pelosis-stimulus-deadline/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell sharply on Monday ahead of a key deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for new coronavirus stimulus before the election while Covid-19 cases rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 410 points lower, or 1.4%. Earlier in the day, the 30-stock average was up more than 100 points. The S&P 500 dropped 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.7%.

Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft were all down at least 2% to lead the decline along with Facebook and Apple. All 11 S&P 500 sectors fell on the day, with health care and communication services as the worst performers.

