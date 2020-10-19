https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/19/dr-fauci-cancel-thanksgiving/
RUSH: Hey, Mr. Snerdley, what do you think of Dr. Fauci suggesting that we all cancel Thanksgiving? (interruption) Do you think it’s time we canceled Dr. Fauci? That is quite a step. Dr. Fauci said we should cancel our most beloved and uniquely American holiday, Thanksgiving. (big sigh)
You know, if you listen to Dr. Fauci, it’s as though getting sick is somehow not part of American life. It is! I tell you, this notion of who Americans are in the eyes of people like Dr. Fauci? We run around; we’re scared to death to leave our homes.